Students from Officer Development School, Class 24070, at the Officer Training Command Newport, graduate August 16, 2024.
Assist with closing the gaps at sea; be the difference today!
TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936088
|VIRIN:
|240816-D-MO673-7414
|Filename:
|DOD_110550362
|Length:
|00:45:38
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Officer Development School (ODS) Class 24070 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.