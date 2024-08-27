Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officer Development School (ODS) Class 24070 Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Students from Officer Development School, Class 24070, at the Officer Training Command Newport, graduate August 16, 2024.

    Assist with closing the gaps at sea; be the difference today!
    TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936088
    VIRIN: 240816-D-MO673-7414
    Filename: DOD_110550362
    Length: 00:45:38
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Development School (ODS) Class 24070 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OTCNODS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download