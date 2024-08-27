Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Fest 2024 - Wings of Blue rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team rehearses for Misawa Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. The team made its debut in Japan, showcasing diplomatic relations, fostering goodwill between nations, and serving as a symbol of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between the U.S. and its allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936059
    VIRIN: 240907-F-VG726-4835
    Filename: DOD_110549975
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 - Wings of Blue rehearsal, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Wings of Blue
    JASDF
    Misawa Air Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download