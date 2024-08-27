Misawa Air Fest 2024 - Wings of Blue rehearsal

The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team rehearses for Misawa Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. The team made its debut in Japan, showcasing diplomatic relations, fostering goodwill between nations, and serving as a symbol of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between the U.S. and its allies.
|09.07.2024
|09.09.2024 07:56
|B-Roll
|936059
|240907-F-VG726-4835
|DOD_110549975
|00:02:34
|AOMORI, JP
|3
|3
