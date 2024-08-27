Misawa Air Fest 2024 - Wings of Blue rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team rehearses for Misawa Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. The team made its debut in Japan, showcasing diplomatic relations, fostering goodwill between nations, and serving as a symbol of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between the U.S. and its allies.