    Soldiers Embrace Japanese Culture by Participating in Local Festival

    TSUGARU, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Missile Defense Battery, stationed at the Shariki Communications Site in Aomori Prefecture, recently had the unique opportunity to embrace Japanese culture by participating in a local festival there.

    #TsugaruCity #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #JASDF #BilateralPartners #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Location: TSUGARU, AOMORI, JP

    Camp Zama
    10th MDB
    38th ADA
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

