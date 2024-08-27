B-2 conducts bilateral BTF operations with RAAF B-Roll

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and U.S. Air Force aircraft including the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conduct Bomber Task Force operations from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia.
Upon return, the B-2 then conducts hot pit refueling and takes off again to continue BTF operations.
BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|08.29.2024
|09.08.2024 23:03
|B-Roll
|936033
|240829-F-SZ986-5701
|DOD_110549698
|00:13:29
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|0
|0
