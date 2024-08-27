Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 conducts bilateral BTF operations with RAAF B-Roll

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and U.S. Air Force aircraft including the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conduct Bomber Task Force operations from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia.

    Upon return, the B-2 then conducts hot pit refueling and takes off again to continue BTF operations.

    BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936033
    VIRIN: 240829-F-SZ986-5701
    Filename: DOD_110549698
    Length: 00:13:29
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Australia
    Anthony Hetlage
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

