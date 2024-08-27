Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, under the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a radio interview regarding their support in exercise Ssang Yong 24 (SY24) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of South Korea, Aug 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership with the UK through combined, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 21:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936032
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110549684
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Around the Region - Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.