    Radio Around the Region - Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, under the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a radio interview regarding their support in exercise Ssang Yong 24 (SY24) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of South Korea, Aug 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership with the UK through combined, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    VMM 165
    Ssang Yong 24

