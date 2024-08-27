Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB UAS

    IRAQ

    09.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) from Company D, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is prepped for flight operations on April 8, 2024. These Paratroopers provide ground forces with information about enemy forces and battle areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936016
    VIRIN: 240908-A-ID763-6400
    Filename: DOD_110549224
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: IQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB UAS, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    UAS
    82nd CAB
    Drones
    Gray Eagle
    D-82

