Aiming for Leadership

U.S. Soldiers training with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute fire M4 carbines during the individual weapon qualification portion of the Advanced Leadership Course during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon to maintain a high level of readiness. (US. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)
|09.08.2024
|09.08.2024 12:07
|Video Productions
|936014
|240908-Z-PA178-1005
|DOD_110549090
|00:00:25
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
