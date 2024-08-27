Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aiming for Leadership

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers training with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute fire M4 carbines during the individual weapon qualification portion of the Advanced Leadership Course during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon to maintain a high level of readiness. (US. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936014
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-PA178-1005
    Filename: DOD_110549090
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania
    ALC
    Soldiers
    Army
    National Guard
    Qual

