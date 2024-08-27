Aiming for Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers training with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute fire M4 carbines during the individual weapon qualification portion of the Advanced Leadership Course during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon to maintain a high level of readiness. (US. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)