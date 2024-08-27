MWSS-271 EOD make craters with Icelandic coast guard during Exercise Northern Viking 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors work alongside the Icelandic coastguard explosive ordnance disposal team to create controlled craters as part of base recovery after attack training during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 27, 2024. MWSS-271 took part in the exercise to maintain warfighting mentality and readiness to execute the six functions of aviation ground support and enable 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to be forward deployed engaging anytime, anywhere, and at a moment's notice. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)



This B-roll package contains:

U.S. Navy EOD personnel

Icelandic coast guard EOD personnel

Navy personnel making shape charges