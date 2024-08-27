Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-271 EOD make craters with Icelandic coast guard during Exercise Northern Viking 24

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marines and Sailors work alongside the Icelandic coastguard explosive ordnance disposal team to create controlled craters as part of base recovery after attack training during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 27, 2024. MWSS-271 took part in the exercise to maintain warfighting mentality and readiness to execute the six functions of aviation ground support and enable 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to be forward deployed engaging anytime, anywhere, and at a moment's notice. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    This B-roll package contains:
    U.S. Navy EOD personnel
    Icelandic coast guard EOD personnel
    Navy personnel making shape charges

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936007
    VIRIN: 240827-M-HU274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110548959
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MWSS-271 EOD make craters with Icelandic coast guard during Exercise Northern Viking 24, by LCpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iceland
    MWSS-271
    EOD
    USMCNews
    Alliesandpartners
    NV24

