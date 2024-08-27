Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFEX at Super Garuda Shield 2024 sees expert planning by multinational coalition

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    From Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, a staff exercise (STAFFEX) conducted as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 saw experts from a dizzying array of military professions come together to formulate operation plans in a multinational coalition environment. U.S. Army Col. Barbara Tucker tells us the 'why' of the STAFFEX

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 04:56
    Location: SURABAYA, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STAFFEX at Super Garuda Shield 2024 sees expert planning by multinational coalition, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STAFFEX
    staff exercise
    SuperGarudaShield
    Super Garuda Shield

