STAFFEX at Super Garuda Shield 2024 sees expert planning by multinational coalition

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, a staff exercise (STAFFEX) conducted as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 saw experts from a dizzying array of military professions come together to formulate operation plans in a multinational coalition environment. U.S. Army Col. Barbara Tucker tells us the 'why' of the STAFFEX