Headquarters Battery conducts M17 range to maintain lethality

Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade qualified on their M17 handgun at the indoor range on Yakota Air Force Base to maintain their marksman skills, increase lethality and preserve mission readiness. The annual qualification on the Sig Sauer M17 9mm handgun comprises of 10 rounds fired standing, 10 rounds fired kneeling and 10 rounds fired standing again at a target placed 25 meters away. Marksmanship skills are extremely perishable and conducting these ranges ensures Soldiers are able to retain their lethality and marksman skills. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)