NAVSCIATTS Coastal Operations Training

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand participate in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Officer Coastal (PCOC) course during Semester 24-5.



PCOC is an eight-week maritime course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with specialized training in the employment of small patrol craft to conduct security operations in the coastal environment in support of maritime operations.



NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and Geographic Combatant Commanders' Theater Security Cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)