    NAVSCIATTS Coastal Operations Training

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand participate in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Officer Coastal (PCOC) course during Semester 24-5.

    PCOC is an eight-week maritime course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with specialized training in the employment of small patrol craft to conduct security operations in the coastal environment in support of maritime operations.

    NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and Geographic Combatant Commanders' Theater Security Cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 11:22
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

