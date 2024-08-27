Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Stoner 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules lands on an improvised runway to deliver a Humvee at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Saber Junction on Sept. 5th, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935972
    VIRIN: 240905-A-AS550-1492
    Filename: DOD_110548008
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    This work, C-130 delivers combat supplies on dirt runway., by SSG John Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SaberJunction #StrongerTogether #TrainToWin #ReadyForces #WeAreNATO

