A U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules lands on an improvised runway to deliver a Humvee at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Saber Junction on Sept. 5th, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935972
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-AS550-1492
|Filename:
|DOD_110548008
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, C-130 delivers combat supplies on dirt runway., by SSG John Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
