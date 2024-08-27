Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Cadre Perspective

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition cadre member, Staff Sgt. William Duke, a combat engineer from the 412th Theater Engineer Command, explains a cadre's perspective on the competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:38
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    New Jersey
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Army Reserve
    JBMDL
    24ARBSC
    24 Army Best Squad Competition

