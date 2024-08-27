Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Cadre Perspective

Army Reserve Best Squad Competition cadre member, Staff Sgt. William Duke, a combat engineer from the 412th Theater Engineer Command, explains a cadre's perspective on the competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935961
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-AE781-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547753
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
