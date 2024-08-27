Why Fairchild AFB Serves

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet 2nd Lt Haley Stevens, 92nd Force Support Squadron officer in charge of career development. Her role in the Air Force requires her to be strong, adaptable, confident and disciplined. However, she knows that there are plenty of people who could be struggling in their day-to-day lives. One of her passions is motivating and helping those around her be the change they want to see both inside and outside of the Air Force.



The Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base all have different reasons why they joined the Air Force and why they continue to serve our nation, but they all have one theme in common; people. They continue to serve to improve the quality of life of the fellow Airmen around them and for every member that represents Fairchild AFB.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made it very clear that taking care of people is one of his top priorities. He invited Team Fairchild to answer the question, "Why do you serve?" (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)