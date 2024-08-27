Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why Fairchild AFB Serves

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Meet 2nd Lt Haley Stevens, 92nd Force Support Squadron officer in charge of career development. Her role in the Air Force requires her to be strong, adaptable, confident and disciplined. However, she knows that there are plenty of people who could be struggling in their day-to-day lives. One of her passions is motivating and helping those around her be the change they want to see both inside and outside of the Air Force.

    The Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base all have different reasons why they joined the Air Force and why they continue to serve our nation, but they all have one theme in common; people. They continue to serve to improve the quality of life of the fellow Airmen around them and for every member that represents Fairchild AFB.

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made it very clear that taking care of people is one of his top priorities. He invited Team Fairchild to answer the question, "Why do you serve?" (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935960
    VIRIN: 240904-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547676
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Fairchild AFB Serves, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    SECDEF
    Why I Serve
    Taking Care of People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download