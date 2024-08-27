Guardian Angels of 212th Rescue Squadron jump from a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II during an Aug. 31, 2024, personnel recovery mission in Western Alaska. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935948
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-FC240-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547500
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240905-F-FC240-4001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.