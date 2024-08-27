Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post 9/11: A chaplain's calling

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Clark Sneed, the deputy command chaplain for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, reflects on his call to duty and the impact 9/11 had on his commission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935947
    VIRIN: 240905-A-LG865-3416
    Filename: DOD_110547469
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Post 9/11: A chaplain's calling, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Clarksville
    Chaplain
    8TSC
    Clark Sneed

