U.S. Army Lt. Col. Clark Sneed, the deputy command chaplain for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, reflects on his call to duty and the impact 9/11 had on his commission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935947
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-LG865-3416
|Filename:
|DOD_110547469
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Post 9/11: A chaplain's calling, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
