    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Day Seven Hype Video

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz, Spc. Josue Mayorga, Sgt. Dominic Purnell, Sgt. Addison Shinn, Spc. Britton Spencer and Sgt. Kenneth Stroud

    Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete at multiple events over a seven day period at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:39
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    New Jersey
    Army Reserve
    JBMDL
    Best Squad Competition 2024
    24ARBSC

