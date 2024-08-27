This Is How We Do It

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole M. Harrison, a gastroenterologist at Walter Reed, explains the "Time Out Pause" process, Sep. 6, 2024. The Universal Protocol, developed by The Joint Commission, enhances patient safety in invasive procedures through a pre-procedure Time Out Pause, involving active team communication, verification of patient identity, procedure and site, and includes a Fire Risk Assessment, all documented for compliance. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|935925
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-EC642-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547197
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|20886, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
