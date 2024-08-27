This Is How We Do It

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole M. Harrison, a gastroenterologist at Walter Reed, explains the "Time Out Pause" process, Sep. 6, 2024. The Universal Protocol, developed by The Joint Commission, enhances patient safety in invasive procedures through a pre-procedure Time Out Pause, involving active team communication, verification of patient identity, procedure and site, and includes a Fire Risk Assessment, all documented for compliance. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)