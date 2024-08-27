Hispanic Heritage Month messages from Puerto Rico Air National Guard members.
Video 1: Staff Sgt. Luis De la Cruz
Video 2: Senior Airman Genesis Castro
Video 3: Airman 1st Class Andrews Soler
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|935924
|VIRIN:
|240906-Z-WV568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547195
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month messages, by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.