    Hispanic Heritage Month messages

    PUERTO RICO

    09.05.2024

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Hispanic Heritage Month messages from Puerto Rico Air National Guard members.
    Video 1: Staff Sgt. Luis De la Cruz
    Video 2: Senior Airman Genesis Castro
    Video 3: Airman 1st Class Andrews Soler

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 935924
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-WV568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547195
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: PR

