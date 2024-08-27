Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast. September 04, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Competitors take a leap into the Absecon Inlet located next to the Atlantic City Cost Guard Station during a helocast event. This event is part of the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition, which is taking place at ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935920
    VIRIN: 240904-A-IE493-1848
    Filename: DOD_110547153
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast. September 04, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast

