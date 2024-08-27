Competitors take a leap into the Absecon Inlet located next to the Atlantic City Cost Guard Station during a helocast event. This event is part of the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition, which is taking place at ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935920
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-IE493-1848
|Filename:
|DOD_110547153
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast. September 04, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.