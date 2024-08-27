Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast. September 04, 2024.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors take a leap into the Absecon Inlet located next to the Atlantic City Cost Guard Station during a helocast event. This event is part of the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition, which is taking place at ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)