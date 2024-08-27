Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Boeing Drone Demo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Representatives from Boeing, SEMPRE, Northrop Grumman, Skydio, and Near Earth Autonomy demonstrated multiple technologies on the B-52 Stratofortress here, July 16.Leadership and B-52 maintainers from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Mobility Command, and the 8th Air Force were on hand as the various companies demonstrated potential maintenance capabilities for the 60-year-old airframe using a combination of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), AI software, stand-alone networks, and augmented reality devices. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935919
    VIRIN: 240716-F-YH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547075
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Boeing Drone Demo, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drone
    Innovation
    Artificial Intelligence
    307th Bomb Wing
    ReserveTransform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download