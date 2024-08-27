2024 Boeing Drone Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Representatives from Boeing, SEMPRE, Northrop Grumman, Skydio, and Near Earth Autonomy demonstrated multiple technologies on the B-52 Stratofortress here, July 16.Leadership and B-52 maintainers from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Mobility Command, and the 8th Air Force were on hand as the various companies demonstrated potential maintenance capabilities for the 60-year-old airframe using a combination of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), AI software, stand-alone networks, and augmented reality devices. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)