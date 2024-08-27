2024 Boeing Drone Demo

Representatives from Boeing, SEMPRE, Northrop Grumman, Skydio, and Near Earth Autonomy demonstrated multiple technologies on the B-52 Stratofortress here, July 16.Leadership and B-52 maintainers from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Mobility Command, and the 8th Air Force were on hand as the various companies demonstrated potential maintenance capabilities for the 60-year-old airframe using a combination of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), AI software, stand-alone networks, and augmented reality devices. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
