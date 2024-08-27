Inventory Management Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight

Meet Mark who works at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support as a Inventory Management Specialist. Those with inventory/material management, business and/or logistics backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy mission today by working for NAVSUP!
Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.
