Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct amphibious training during an advanced maritime training package in the United States of America, May 5-10, 2024. The training package is designed to hone a Marine Special Operations Team’s skills on maritime and VBSS capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935893
|VIRIN:
|240510-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546427
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Raiders conduct Advanced Maritime Training Package, by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.