    Marine Raiders conduct Advanced Maritime Training Package

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct amphibious training during an advanced maritime training package in the United States of America, May 5-10, 2024. The training package is designed to hone a Marine Special Operations Team’s skills on maritime and VBSS capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935893
    VIRIN: 240510-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_110546427
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    VBSS
    Amphibious
    Raider
    climb

