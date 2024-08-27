Austin Opens Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the opening remarks at the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Defense ministers and senior military officials from about 50 nations discuss the war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to deliver the support Ukrainians need to defend themselves.
|09.06.2024
|09.06.2024 04:58
|Briefings
|935876
|DOD_110546166
|00:17:56
|DE
|0
|0
