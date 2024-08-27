Austin Opens Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the opening remarks at the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Defense ministers and senior military officials from about 50 nations discuss the war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to deliver the support Ukrainians need to defend themselves.