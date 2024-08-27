SY 24 | Combined Arms Live-Fire

Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division and U.S. Marines with Bravo Co., Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combined arms live-fire range during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Susong-Ri, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 03:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935873
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546091
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SUSONG, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
