    SY 24 | Combined Arms Live-Fire

    SUSONG, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division and U.S. Marines with Bravo Co., Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combined arms live-fire range during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Susong-Ri, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams) 

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 03:07
    M240B
    ROK
    Bilateral
    ssang yong
    SY24

