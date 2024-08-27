Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Le'iato becomes 43rd FCS commandant

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Robert L. Le’iato, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant and Chief of the Finance Corps, receives the FCS colors from Col. Jason T. Edwards, Soldier Support Institute commander, during a ceremony held in the institute’s auditorium at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, July 30, 2024. Le'iato became the 43rd FCS commandant.

    U.S. Army
    Soldier Support Institute
    Le'iato
    Finance and Comptroller School

