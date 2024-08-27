Pacific News, Sept. 6, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Army soldiers partnered with members of the Indonesian National Armed forces for a joint strike exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. Republic of Korea marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th MEU conducted live-fire ranges. Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron out of Yokota Air Base traveled to conduct Adamantium Shield II at MCAS Iwakuni.