Pacific News, Sept. 6, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Army soldiers partnered with members of the Indonesian National Armed forces for a joint strike exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. Republic of Korea marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th MEU conducted live-fire ranges. Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron out of Yokota Air Base traveled to conduct Adamantium Shield II at MCAS Iwakuni.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 22:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|935866
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-WN543-8111
|Filename:
|DOD_110545942
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
