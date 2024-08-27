Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jack N. Darby Elementary School Universal Pre-K & Kindergarten Program

    JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    On September 4th, Jack N. Darby hosted the Kickoff to their new Universal Pre-k and Kindergarten Program at Hario Housing. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 22:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935865
    VIRIN: 240904-N-PE072-3452
    Filename: DOD_110545922
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    School
    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    DoDEA
    Hario

