Colonel Kings Hat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935859" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Connor Kehl, a Multiple Launch Rocket System/High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmember with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, explains why he is taping a patrol cap to the end of a HIMARS. This is a tradition in the field artillery occupation and was conducted during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)