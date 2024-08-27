Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Kings Hat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Connor Kehl, a Multiple Launch Rocket System/High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmember with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, explains why he is taping a patrol cap to the end of a HIMARS. This is a tradition in the field artillery occupation and was conducted during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 03:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935859
    VIRIN: 240831-A-SG940-8813
    Filename: DOD_110545823
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: PUSLATPUR 5, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Kings Hat, by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JointForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download