    Sights and Sounds: Nishizawa Gorge

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Tokyo

    A video showcasing Nishizawa Gorge, part of the Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935858
    VIRIN: 240830-F-BT860-9114
    Filename: DOD_110545816
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds: Nishizawa Gorge, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Tokyo
    national park
    SNS
    nishizawa gorge

