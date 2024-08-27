U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Andrew B. Radford, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing welcomes Sgt. Maj. Angie L. Luna, incoming sergeant major during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. Radford relinquished his duties as VMU-3 sergeant major to Luna. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 20:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935847
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-VO278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545593
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, VMU-3 Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by Cpl Joseph Abreu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
