Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Abreu 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Andrew B. Radford, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing welcomes Sgt. Maj. Angie L. Luna, incoming sergeant major during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. Radford relinquished his duties as VMU-3 sergeant major to Luna. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935847
    VIRIN: 240905-M-VO278-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545593
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by Cpl Joseph Abreu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMU3
    MAG24
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download