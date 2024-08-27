Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peggy Podcast Episode 18

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and Lt. Daniel Phelps, installation deployment officer, discuss the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, Yellow Ribbon events, deployment readiness, auto-promotions, as well as a new drill schedule in the eighteenth episode of the Peggy Podcast, Sept. 5, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team also reminds everyone on the key points of Operation Security. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935823
    VIRIN: 240905-Z-SP601-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545349
    Length: 00:15:29
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Hometown: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    157th Air Refueling Wing

