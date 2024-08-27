Peggy Podcast Episode 18

Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and Lt. Daniel Phelps, installation deployment officer, discuss the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, Yellow Ribbon events, deployment readiness, auto-promotions, as well as a new drill schedule in the eighteenth episode of the Peggy Podcast, Sept. 5, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team also reminds everyone on the key points of Operation Security. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
|09.05.2024
|09.05.2024 15:49
|Series
|935823
|240905-Z-SP601-1001
|DOD_110545349
|00:15:29
|NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|0
|0
