    Fabrication Flight Mission

    BARKSDALE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Airman Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight play a key role in contributing to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission by providing crucial resources for the B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The fabrication flight consists of Airmen that specialize in various tasks, such as non-destructive inspection, sheet metal maintenance and welding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935818
    VIRIN: 240905-F-NW760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545256
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BARKSDALE, LOUISIANA, US

