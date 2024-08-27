Fabrication Flight Mission

Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight play a key role in contributing to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission by providing crucial resources for the B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The fabrication flight consists of Airmen that specialize in various tasks, such as non-destructive inspection, sheet metal maintenance and welding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Preston Crawford)
