    SSgt Martin Torzewski MN Twins shout out

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2024

    Video by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Martin Torzewski, assigned to the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing, but deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, provides a shout out in honor of the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Addie Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 935815
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-KH354-1103
    Filename: DOD_110545209
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Martin Torzewski MN Twins shout out, by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

