Staff Sgt. Martin Torzewski, assigned to the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing, but deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, provides a shout out in honor of the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|935815
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-KH354-1103
|Filename:
|DOD_110545209
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SSgt Martin Torzewski MN Twins shout out, by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.