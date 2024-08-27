U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron process Airmen through a PDF (Personnel Deployment Function) line during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935814
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-BI574-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_110545207
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th ABW supports airmen during EXPLODEO 2.0, by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
