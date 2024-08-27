Chief Warrant Officer 5 Greg Besaw with Headquarters of the Department of the Army, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Penny, with the U.S. Army Reserve Command, talk about the importance of Army Reserve logisticians coming together to share information, lessons learned, and workflow improvements during the 2024 U.S. U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 Conference at Fort Snelling, Minn. on 28 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935809
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-EU436-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545142
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 USAR G4 Conference, by SGT Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.