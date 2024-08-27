2024 USAR G4 Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Greg Besaw with Headquarters of the Department of the Army, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Penny, with the U.S. Army Reserve Command, talk about the importance of Army Reserve logisticians coming together to share information, lessons learned, and workflow improvements during the 2024 U.S. U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 Conference at Fort Snelling, Minn. on 28 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford)