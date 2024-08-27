Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 USAR G4 Conference

    FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford 

    88th Readiness Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Greg Besaw with Headquarters of the Department of the Army, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Penny, with the U.S. Army Reserve Command, talk about the importance of Army Reserve logisticians coming together to share information, lessons learned, and workflow improvements during the 2024 U.S. U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 Conference at Fort Snelling, Minn. on 28 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:53
    Location: FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US

