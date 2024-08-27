Unit commander has created a program that allows reserve soldiers to volunteer at other organizations and receive their credit for a drill weekend.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935804
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-XS067-4804
|Filename:
|DOD_110545130
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberal RST Program, by SGT Derick Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.