Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lawton Mayor bids band farewell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    City of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker bids a fond farewell to the 77th Army Band. Booker notes the band's addition to ceremonies, events and parades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935794
    VIRIN: 240905-O-KP881-8090
    Filename: DOD_110545007
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawton Mayor bids band farewell, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FCOE
    77th Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download