City of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker bids a fond farewell to the 77th Army Band. Booker notes the band's addition to ceremonies, events and parades.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935794
|VIRIN:
|240905-O-KP881-8090
|Filename:
|DOD_110545007
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lawton Mayor bids band farewell, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS
