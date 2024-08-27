Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Senior Airman Codey Van Hoof, installation defense patrolman, 72d Security Forces Squadron. Ferrer and Van Hoof discuss his role witnessing and reacting to a vehicle collision and how his quick response and training resulted in receiving an Air and Space Achievement Medal.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935775
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-YA464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544894
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.