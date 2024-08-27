Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Senior Airman Codey Van Hoof, installation defense patrolman, 72d Security Forces Squadron. Ferrer and Van Hoof discuss his role witnessing and reacting to a vehicle collision and how his quick response and training resulted in receiving an Air and Space Achievement Medal.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    SFS
    Security Forces
    AFSC

