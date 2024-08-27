Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Aqueduct Team On Site for Water Main Repairs in Arlington County

    CRYSTAL CITY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Construction control representative Rodney Brown explains repairs to a critical water main in the Crystal City (Arlington County, VA) area and the partnerships that help keep water flowing in the national capital region.

    The Washington Aqueduct, a division of the Baltimore District, is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that yields an average of 135 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935765
    VIRIN: 240124-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544793
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    infrastructure
    Arlington County
    Baltimore District
    Washington Aqueduct

