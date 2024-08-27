Washington Aqueduct Team On Site for Water Main Repairs in Arlington County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Construction control representative Rodney Brown explains repairs to a critical water main in the Crystal City (Arlington County, VA) area and the partnerships that help keep water flowing in the national capital region.



The Washington Aqueduct, a division of the Baltimore District, is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that yields an average of 135 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)