Baltimore District's Washington Aqueduct Division produces drinking water for approximately one million citizens living or working in the District of Columbia and portions of northern Virginia. At a pinning ceremony celebrating the licensing of professional operators, Paul Bishop, CEO of Water Professionals International, and Nina Hallissy, our Dalecarlia Plant Superintendent, explain the opportunities presented by this advanced certification.
The Corps of Engineers designed, built, and, in 1859, began operating the Aqueduct. Since then, USACE has substantially expanded and improved the capacity of the Aqueduct from its original mission of supplying raw river water to a sparsely populated District of Columbia to today’s mission of providing safe drinking water to a much larger and more populous service area.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935754
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544744
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Aqueduct Employees Receive Professional Operator Pins, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.