EAP Exercise: Bomb Threat

United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe held a bomb threat emergency action plan exercise to test their Soldiers on procedures on 28 August 2024 at the correctional facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe and 720th Ordnance Company also participated in the exercise to test on a more realistic level. SSG Darius Powell, a corrections/detention specialist, speaks on what happened and why it was important.
|08.28.2024
|09.05.2024 10:08
|Interviews
|DE
