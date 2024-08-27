EAP Exercise: Bomb Threat

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe held a bomb threat emergency action plan exercise to test their Soldiers on procedures on 28 August 2024 at the correctional facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe and 720th Ordnance Company also participated in the exercise to test on a more realistic level. SSG Darius Powell, a corrections/detention specialist, speaks on what happened and why it was important.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024
    Location: DE

    stronger together
    #Ever Vigilant
    31E Corrections Specialist

