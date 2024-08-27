Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FC Profession Series: Army's G-Invoicing implementation

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series covered the U.S. Treasury’s G-Invoicing and the Army's new order directing its implementation during a live session Aug. 22, 2024. Sahib Singh, U.S. Army Civilian Protection Center of Excellence budget analyst, interviewed the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller G-Invoicing team and discussed major coordination efforts to use G-Invoicing to achieve auditability, the Army's paradigm shift to automating major business process and system changes, and timelines on the road to the G-Invoicing solution. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 09:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935742
    VIRIN: 240822-A-IM476-2001
    Filename: DOD_110544586
    Length: 01:03:28
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Treasury
    ASA (FM&C)
    G-Invoicing
    FC Profess Series

