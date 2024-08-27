FC Profession Series: Army's G-Invoicing implementation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series covered the U.S. Treasury’s G-Invoicing and the Army's new order directing its implementation during a live session Aug. 22, 2024. Sahib Singh, U.S. Army Civilian Protection Center of Excellence budget analyst, interviewed the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller G-Invoicing team and discussed major coordination efforts to use G-Invoicing to achieve auditability, the Army's paradigm shift to automating major business process and system changes, and timelines on the road to the G-Invoicing solution. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)