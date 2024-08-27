The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series covered the U.S. Treasury’s G-Invoicing and the Army's new order directing its implementation during a live session Aug. 22, 2024. Sahib Singh, U.S. Army Civilian Protection Center of Excellence budget analyst, interviewed the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller G-Invoicing team and discussed major coordination efforts to use G-Invoicing to achieve auditability, the Army's paradigm shift to automating major business process and system changes, and timelines on the road to the G-Invoicing solution. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 09:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935742
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-IM476-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544586
|Length:
|01:03:28
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FC Profession Series: Army's G-Invoicing implementation, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.