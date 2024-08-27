Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., complete the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival course on the depot, August 30, 2024. The three-week course trains Marines in lifeguarding, first aid, water survival and water rescues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    instructor, mcitws, training, pool, water survival

