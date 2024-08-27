U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., complete the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival course on the depot, August 30, 2024. The three-week course trains Marines in lifeguarding, first aid, water survival and water rescues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935730
|VIRIN:
|240829-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544489
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
