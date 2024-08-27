Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zama Pulse Aug. - Sept. 2024 edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - Bon Odori Festival
    - USARJ Band Inactivation Ceremony
    - 765th TTB Activation Ceremony
    - New Pet Policy
    - Zama City Sunflower Festival
    - Basic Rider Course
    - Tachi-neputa Festival near Shariki Commnication Site
    - Miyatsu City 70th Anniversary
    - Dragon Canoe Race

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 935719
    VIRIN: 240905-A-MS361-3865
    Filename: DOD_110544166
    Length: 00:08:37
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse Aug. - Sept. 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download