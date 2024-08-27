Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Fighter Wing recently participated in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, an annual joint, bi-lateral exercise, on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 19-23, 2024. The multi-week 7th Air Force exercise aims to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together military forces from the U.S and the Republic of Korea to practice responding to a range of scenarios, from humanitarian crises to armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 01:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935717
    VIRIN: 240505-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

