The 8th Fighter Wing recently participated in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, an annual joint, bi-lateral exercise, on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 19-23, 2024. The multi-week 7th Air Force exercise aims to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together military forces from the U.S and the Republic of Korea to practice responding to a range of scenarios, from humanitarian crises to armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)