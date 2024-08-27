Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tour: ESGR bosslift

    JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a bosslift event at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 4, 2024. The event, which brings together employers to give them a glimpse into what their employees do while on military duty, was hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard in conjunction with the Pennsylvania chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935705
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-IK914-7593
    Filename: DOD_110543786
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Aviation

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Outreach
    Aviation
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

