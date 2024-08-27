EXPLODEO 2.0 Interview with 1st Lt. Riley Snyder

Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Riley Snyder, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section commander, regarding EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
|09.04.2024
|09.04.2024 16:37
|Interviews
|935697
|240628-F-RS563-1002
|DOD_110543463
|00:03:23
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
