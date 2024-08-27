Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EXPLODEO 2.0 Interview with 1st Lt. Riley Snyder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Riley Snyder, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section commander, regarding EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 16:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935697
    VIRIN: 240628-F-RS563-1002
    Filename: DOD_110543463
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXPLODEO 2.0 Interview with 1st Lt. Riley Snyder, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    Joint Base Charleston
    EXPLODEO 2.0

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download