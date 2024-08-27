Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Charleston hone skills during EXPLODEO 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston participate in exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Sep. 4, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice, but also capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935694
    VIRIN: 240628-F-RS563-1001
    Filename: DOD_110543459
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston hone skills during EXPLODEO 2.0, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    Joint Base Charleston
    EXPLODEO 2.0

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download