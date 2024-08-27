U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston participate in exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Sep. 4, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice, but also capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
This work, Team Charleston hone skills during EXPLODEO 2.0, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
