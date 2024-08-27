Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOS Experience: Capt. Jamecia Lazard-Jackson

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The first part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Captain Jamecia Lazard-Jackson, an instructor at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor and how rewarding it is to see students connect with the curriculum through “light bulb” moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 16:10
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

