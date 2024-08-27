SOS Experience: Capt. Jamecia Lazard-Jackson

The first part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Captain Jamecia Lazard-Jackson, an instructor at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor and how rewarding it is to see students connect with the curriculum through “light bulb” moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935691
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110543417
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
