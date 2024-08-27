SOS Experience: Capt. Jamecia Lazard-Jackson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935691" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Captain Jamecia Lazard-Jackson, an instructor at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor and how rewarding it is to see students connect with the curriculum through “light bulb” moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)